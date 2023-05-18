What to know about Oxagon, the NEOM city open for business

Build it, and they will come. That often quoted line from the movie Field of Dreams could have been made especially for NEOM – the gigaproject taking shape more quickly than you may expect in Saudi Arabia.

You can’t fail to have heard of NEOM – the region created by Saudi’s Public investment Fund (PIF) to redefine urban living – but how much do you know about Oxagon? The coastal city aims to bring the best of residential and industry together as a global hub for innovation, logistics, and clean energies.



Powered by 100% clean energy, it will be home to 90,000 people by 2030, and the largest floating structure in the world. That’s right, the vast majority of Oxagon will be offshore, built to a modular system that will allow for future expansion.

But it would be wrong to just talk about Oxagon in the future tense – especially as the port has just opened.

That is hugely significant not just in the project timeline but also as a logistics hub and supply route for the entire NEOM dream.

With 13% of global trade passing through the nearby Suez Canal, Hexagon is also of significant strategic importance – forming a stepping stone between Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.