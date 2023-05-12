10 key takeaways from the UAE Climate Tech forum

The heat is on...

... not just on the planet, with the latest IPCC report showing emissions are still rising and confirming the need to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 – but crucially on governments and businesses to accelerate action on decarbonisation.

Which is why the UAE, which plays host to COP28 later this year, is organising a lineup of forums in the run-up to COP bringing together the world’s leading experts and CEOs to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities.

The first of these, the UAE Climate Tech Forum, took place this week over two days in Abu Dhabi.

Marking the world's first-ever decarbonisation tech event aimed at empowering organisations to reduce emissions at scale, the conference brought together 1,500 global policymakers, CEOs, experts, tech leaders, and investors from across the world to collaborate on the solutions and innovations needed to drive decarbonisation at scale.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), and in partnership with ADNOC and Masdar, the forum was designed to help drive disruptive technologies and economic opportunities that accelerate decarbonisation.

So, what did we learn? What was said? And what launches and collaborations materialised?