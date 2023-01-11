Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 – all you need to know

If ever there was a time to pay attention to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) – now in its 15th year and scheduled to take place next week (January 14-19) – 2023 is that year.

Not only is sustainability an issue more urgent than ever, but with COP28 taking place in the United Arab Emirates later this year, all green eyes are focused on this Arab country, which is championing sustainability as a key pillar of its economic and social progress and prosperity.

With a target of becoming net zero by 2050, the UAE has become increasingly ambitious in its sustainability goals, recently publishing a third NDC (Paris Agreement) to increase its emissions-reduction target to 31% by 2030, up from the previous 23.5%.

And just this month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced that enhancing the UAE’s sustainability was one of the most important government priorities in 2023, as he gave the green light to 33 initiatives aimed at preserving ecosystems, improving the condition of arid and drylands and mitigating the impact of climate change.

Such initiatives, along with the forthcoming UAE-hosted COP28, taking place November 30 to December 12, are likely to be among the numerous dialogues, discussions, and debates at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week – whose theme this year is ‘United on Climate Action Toward COP28’.