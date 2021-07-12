The Benefits of Aggreko’s EaaS Solution For Businesses

As energy costs in the UK continue to rise, businesses look to offer Energy as a Service (EaaS) to provide more flexibility to their customers. Aggreko has released a report, ‘Energy in Manufacturing: A Flexible Future?’.

Who is Aggreko?

Aggreko provides Hired EaaS to a variety of industries, including manufacturing, mining, energy, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare. The aim of its service is to provide its customers with flexibility in their energy contracts, which allows them to reduce their dependence on CO2 emitting processes, reduce the cost of their energy consumption, and secure their supply chains.

Meet Flexible Requirements

The report indicates that over 90% of its respondents are keen to obtain more flexibility with their energy usage. As it stands, the majority of EaaS contracts do not offer flexibility to the variable needs of sites, which usually involve tight restrictions and long-term contracts - at fixed prices and limited energy usage.

To allow businesses to reap the economic benefits of a good energy plan, they will look for those that offer variable rates for variable consumption. Aggreko offers Hired EaaS contracts that make use of modular units to optimise their service based on the customer’s requirements.

As we live in a world where flexibility is becoming one of the major selling points of a product or service, flexible EaaS proves to be very beneficial for businesses. The pandemic, which we still currently face, has also been a driving force in customer decisions to search for less resistance in their procurement.

According to the survey, 79% of Aggreko’s participants say they have focused their efforts towards lowering their energy costs since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Despite the positive signs of changing climate commitments, it remains difficult for businesses to invest in more efficient technology. The Hired EaaS contract could provide businesses with an option to combat this issue and provide the ability to deploy more sustainable solutions for energy generation.



For more energy insights, check out the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine.