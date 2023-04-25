Boston Consulting Group celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and while that does not make BCG one of the elder statesmen of consulting (Arthur D Little has been going for more than 135 years), it is an appropriate time to look at the future – and that means sustainability.

It is also a double celebration, marking 20 years of BCG in the Middle East, with offices now present in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah and Doha.

BCG has just published its Annual Sustainability Report 2022, a weighty tome outlining the positive change the consultancy is driving in its own organisation and the clients it works with.

Those measures included BCG involved in more than 1,500 projects across 780 clients in 2022.

"We are committed to being the most positively impactful company in the world. This ambition lies at the heart of everything we do and is core to our purpose and values," said Christoph Schweizer, CEO of BCG.

"We are proud to partner with clients, governments and nonprofit organisations to create positive and sustainable economic, environmental, and societal impact."