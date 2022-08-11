Discover the future of sustainability & ESG at London event

In just four weeks, sustainability leaders and pioneers from the world of business, consulting and academia will be heading to London’s iconic Business Design Centre for Sustainability Live London.

With a theme of Shaping the Future of Sustainability & ESG, the two-day conference being held on 7-8 September 2022 will tackle some of the biggest business challenges organisations face now and in the immediate future.

The multi-track content programme features inspirational speakers from some of the world’s biggest and most sustainable companies, delivering essential insight to more than 5,000 attendees joining in person in London or virtually around the world.

“Our last Sustainability Live London event was standing-room-only which just goes to show the significance of sustainability and ESG issues,” says Scott Birch , Chief Content Officer, BizClik Media Group , organisers of Sustainability Live London .

“With geopolitical uncertainty, fears of a global recession and inflation spiralling out of control, one thing seems clear – sustainability is essential for business survival and success in these rapidly changing times. What are you doing to future-proof your firm? What is your sustainability strategy? What are the opportunities presented by ESG? All of these will be answered at Sustainability Live London.”

This is an opportunity to hear from more than 70 of the world’s most inspirational sustainability leaders as they discuss and debate the most pressing issues and discover how some of the world’s leading companies – including Schneider Electric , Unilever , Microsoft , Interos , Capgemini , and Coutts – are implementing their ESG strategies.

With a focus on creating actionable change and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda will deliver keynote speeches, live roundtables, and presentations from leading executives, discussing everything from ESG strategies and renewable energy to sustainable supply chains and ethical financing. There is also a focus on ethical investing, the circular economy, third-party supply chains, B Corp certification, and equitable workplace practices.