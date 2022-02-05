Eight great speakers at Sustainability LIVE event

4 Oistein Jensen

Chief Sustainability Officer, Odfjell SE

As CSO of Odfjell SE, Oistein Jensen has overall responsibility for sustainability, compliance and strategic safety for the group, which is one of the world’s largest chemical carrier companies. Previously Chief of Staff at Odfjell SE, Oistein has been CSO since 2020. Prior to Odfjell, Oistein served as a director at PwC working on strategy, ESG and compliance and before that he served as a captain of a submarine in the Navy. He holds a Bachelor in Military Science and MBA in business controls.

Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Odfjell is a leading company in the global market for transpiration and storage of bulk liquid chemicals, acids, edible oils and other special products. The firm’s strategy is to maintain its position as a leading logistics service provider for customers worldwide through the safe and efficient operation of deep-sea and regional chemical tankers, and tank terminals worldwide. The company has a dedicated focus on sustainability and in recent years has taken giant steps to improve environmental footprint and to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals. Since 2008, Odfjell has improved energy efficiency by more than 30% and hence reduced emissions and has been a frontrunner in pursuing industry innovations.

5 Sarah Chapman

Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Manulife

Global CSO for Manulife for the past two years, having joined from Deloitte, Sarah Chapman is an experienced and recognised leader in ESG, sustainability, social impact, strategic philanthropy, corporate governance, employee and stakeholder management, impact measurement, reporting and integrated communications. She is responsible for leading the ongoing development and execution of the firm’s sustainability, community investment and sponsorship strategy and oversees Manulife’s ESG reporting and disclosures. Manulife recently won an award from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants recognising the firm’s Corporate Governance and ESG efforts.

With a PhD in sustainability and corporate responsibility, Sarah began her career as a lecturer and research lead at the University of Technology Sydney, teaching undergrad and MBA students in areas of corporate governance, sustainability, and CSR. As senior officer of sustainability at Hitachi for five years, Sarah led and executed the firm’s regional and global sustainability and social innovation strategy, and as senior strategy lead at Cause Consulting, she advised public and private corporations on sustainability, ESG and strategic philanthropy. Sarah then moved to Deloitte where she spent three years as national leader, sustainability and social impact, developing and leading the consulting firm’s CSR strategy before joining Manulife.





6 Andrea Vena

Chief Climate and Sustainability Officer, European Space Agency

As chief climate and sustainability officer of the European Space Agency (ESA), Andrea Vena is responsible for ensuring that the ESA and the European space programmes contribute to the implementation of the Paris Agreements and the European Green Deal by defining the Sustainability Strategy for ESA projects and missions. Andrea also defines and implements the ESA Green Agenda and the relevant ESA Environmental Action Plan, with the aim of reducing the Agency’s environmental footprint.

Andrea has more than two decades of experience with the ESA, beginning as a strategy officer before being appointed head of the corporate strategic planning office in 2005. From 2016 to 2021, he headed up the corporate development office, responsible for establishing a corporate strategy for the continuous improvement of the organisation and its alignment with the evolution of the space sector. He was also responsible for CSR. A graduate in electronic engineering, Andrea began his career as a system engineer in Alenia Spazio, the space branch of Leonardo.