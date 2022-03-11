Europe corporate emissions can drop 50%, reveals CDP report

If all companies in Europe matched the best European climate performing firms in their industries, corporate emissions on the continent could be cut in half.

That’s according to a new report by CDP, the non-profit that runs the global environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions, and global management consultancy Oliver Wyman.

The report titled Now For Nature: The Decade of Delivery finds that while European companies are driving global progress on science-based targets (SBTs), they are often failing to act on their wider environmental impacts – from deforestation to water security.

Europe driving progress on SBTs

The number of companies with approved SBTs grew 85% last year, and now covers businesses responsible for one-third of reported emissions, but still just 16% of firms have targets aligned with the Paris agreement’s 1.5°C goal.

The pandemic brought a 13% drop in reported corporate emissions, but there is little evidence of real reductions. After adjusting for Covid-19, cuts are in the range of the pre-pandemic trend of 1.5% per year – far short of the 4.2% required for companies to align with the Paris agreement’s 1.5°C pathway.

The analysis gives reason for optimism, however, with 450 million tonnes of CO2 estimated to be ‘locked’ in and to come from companies with targets being set through the SBTi.

