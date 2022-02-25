Positive action on climate, ESG at Sustainability Live

The two-day hybrid event Sustainability Live brought together leading executives from around the world to share how they are tackling sustainability issues – from climate change to diversity and inclusion.

Organised by BizClik Media Group , publishers of Sustainability magazine and Business Chief , speakers across four stages at the historic Tobacco Dock venue spoke passionately about the action their businesses are taking.

“It was inspiring to see so many people at the event, both in person and joining us online,” says Scott Birch , event host and Chief Content Officer at BizClik Media Group.

“There is so much talk about sustainability but it was reassuring to hear from brilliant businesses who are taking meaningful action that really does make a difference. Sustainability is good for business as well as being essential for society.”

More than 80 speakers appeared at the show in a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions and fireside chats. Speakers joined from around the world – from New Zealand to New York – providing a unique international view of best business practice.

Speaker highlights from Sustainability Live

The main stage highlights included an opening address by Ben Kellard , Director of Business Strategy at Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL). He discussed Corporate Leadership in the 21st Century and the relationship between purpose and commercial activity.

Schneider Electric , widely considered the world’s most sustainable company, was also well represented across both days, with impressive presentations from Steve Smith, Global Head of Marketing, and Barry Hurst, Energy & Sustainability Director.

Net Zero Hotels – Taking Everyone Along On The Journey was the subject of Inge Huijbrechts ’ session. As Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications at Radisson Hotel Group , she provided a positive outlook for the hospitality industry as well outlining the efforts that the hotel group has made as one of the pioneers of sustainability in the industry.

Stephen Jamieson, Global Head of Circular Economy Solutions at SAP showed how they are creating and developing industry solutions to keep products in use, design-out waste, and regenerate natural systems.

Panel discussions were another highlight of the event, with speakers taking questions from the live audience as well as virtual attendees through the event app.

Jennifer Bisceglie , founder and CEO of Interos , had a fascinating fireside discussion with Sustainability magazine editor in chief Blaise Hope , while other panels tackled topics as diverse as No Decarbonisation Without Digitalisation and Supply Chain Sustainability.



Other selected speakers included:



Sheri Hinish , IBM

Rebekah Cain , Bank of New Zealand

Sandeep Chandna , Tech Mahindra

Klaus Kunz , Bayer

Marleen Oberheide , OneTrust ESG

Charlotte Wolff-Bye, Petronas

Andrea Vena , European Space Agency

Jonas Persson , Lloyds Bank

Adrian Fleming , Diligent

John McNiff , SAP

Jim Bralsford , Kinaxis

All of the sessions from both days can be viewed online, on demand.

“I am sure that everyone who attended Sustainability Live has gone away with ideas and knowledge that they can use in their own business,” says Birch. “We can’t wait to do it all again when we host the Sustainability Live Expo on 7-8 September in London, and urge anyone passionate about sustainability to join us.”

Sustainability Live was held at Tobacco Dock in London, 23-24 February, in association with sponsors OneTrust ESG, SAP and Interos. Sustainability Live Expo will take place 7-8 September at the Business Design Centre, London.