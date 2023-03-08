PwC Middle East’s Norma Taki talks diversity and innovation

It’s no secret that diversity is a key driver of innovation. Numerous global studies have shown that the more diverse and inclusive an organisation, the more innovative, creative, and ultimately profitable that organisation will be.

And in today’s increasingly challenging business environment, being more profitable and innovative is critical for success.

“The evidence that greater diversity improves commercial performance is well-established,” Norma Taki, Inclusion and diversity leader at PwC Middle East, tells Business Chief. “Diversity in the workplace plays an integral role in driving business sustainability and improving its financial performance.”

Norma says that by gathering alternative perspectives from a diverse workforce, people from different backgrounds, perspectives, genders, experience, and skillsets, organisations can improve problem-solving and drive scientific innovation.

“By having a workforce that better represents consumers, businesses are better able to respond to customer needs and demands.”

In particular, the inclusion of women, both in the workforce and in leadership is vital. “Without gender parity in the workplace, including across leadership, innovation will exclude the needs of half of the population,” Norma says.

“Increasing gender diversity will expand and enrich the talent pool bringing different backgrounds and experiences to businesses, adding fresh insight and creative thinking.”

Increasing representation of women in teams and in leadership

And in the Middle East and Africa, a region yet to reap the full potential of women in the workforce, increased gender representation could unleash huge economic opportunities for business, says Norma.

“Tapping into the potential of the next generation of female workers and leaders will unlock a whole new wave of economic opportunities in the region.”

Research from PwC’s MENA Women in Work Survey finds that by bringing female employment rate on par with men, the region could witness a massive GDP hike of 57%, or as much as US$2 trillion.

Female participation in the workforce across MENA currently stands at between 20-40% for most countries, with the Gulf countries ranking highest and Egypt and Jordan lowest.

“Women in the workforce have historically been underrepresented, however there has been a shift in recognising the value that women bring to organisations and young MENA women are more likely than ever before to be in work.”

Norma says the greatest advances in labour force participation in recent years have been achieved in GCC countries, particularly the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

“Today, gender diversity on boards is gaining focus across the region and gaining a place on the corporate agenda. Active steps are being taken to increase female representation at all levels of an organisation.”

Norma points to female participation in senior leadership as especially important in driving diversity in the region – as female leaders inspire the younger generation to aim for leadership positions.

PwC’s Women in Work report highlights that young female talent are motivated and encouraged by the availability of female role models at senior levels; however, just 72% of the women interviewed feel that there is adequate female representation at senior levels.

“From our focus group discussions, many women spoke about wanting to emulate female role models and in turn inspire other women, including their daughters, to follow in their footsteps,” says Norma.

“Grooming women for leadership and creating a more diverse leadership pipeline is critical to creating more gender-balanced leadership teams, which in turn, encourage participation by young women.”