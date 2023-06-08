Saudi Arabia, carbon credits and the world’s largest auction

The world’s largest sale of voluntary carbon credits is set to take to the African stage this month, on June 14, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The auction, held by Saudi Arabia’s Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (RVCMC), an organisation set up in 2022 by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Tadawul Group, will see more than two million tonnes of carbon credits auctioned to companies from various countries, including Saudi.

“This month, PIF is taking 20 Saudi companies to Nairobi, Kenya, to buy African credits,” Riham AlGizy, CEO of PIF-backed RVCMC said last week during a roundtable of sustainability experts at the Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) in Bahrain.

Buyers can then use the credits to compensate for the impact of their own carbon emissions.

This marks the second sale of carbon credits organised by RVCMC, following its inaugural world record-breaking event last October in Riyadh, which saw the successful auctioning of 1.4 million tonnes of carbon credits – enough to compensate for the annual emissions of 250,000 family cars.

Among the 15 Saudi and regional entities that took part in the debut auction, Aramco, Olayan Financing Company and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (MA’ADEN) acquired the largest number of carbon credits.

The auctions are central to RVCMC’s role in supporting regional businesses and industry with guidance and resources in their transition bid to achieve net zero targets, and play an important role in PIF’s wider efforts to drive the investment and innovation required to address the impact of climate change and support Saudi’s efforts to achieve net zero by 2060.

“We need to use every tool at our disposal to address the threat posed by climate change to our region, and the world," Riham said during the recent forum in Bahrain. "Voluntary carbon markets complement direct emissions reductions by enabling organisations to compensate for their carbon emissions. At RVCMC we are creating a credible voluntary carbon market at speed and at scale, with integrity at its core."

Launched last year, and headquartered in Riyadh, RVCMC supports regional businesses and industry with guidance and resources in their transition bid to achieve net zero targets.