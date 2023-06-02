Saudi firms slack on ESG reporting, but SABIC takes top spot

SABIC has secured top spot in ESG reporting ranks among companies listed in Saudi Arabia, a new report by Bridge ESG finds.

The Riyadh-based chemical provider scored 76% in the ESG ratings, followed by Aramco (69%), the world’s third largest company by market cap, and Petro Rabigh (54%).

This top score follows SABIC’s recent collaboration with BASF and Linde to develop electrically powered steam cracker technology with the target to reduce GHG by 90% – and comes as the company releases its 2022 Sustainability Report.

The SABIC Sustainability report highlights the progress made by the global chemicals' giant towards achieving its 2050 carbon neutrality targets. This includes landing numerous accolades for innovative solutions, among these its collaboration with Microsoft to create the tech giant’s first consumer electronic product (the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse) with an exterior shell containing 20% recycle ocean plastic.

CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh says SABIC is undergoing a “complex transformation to ensure sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our portfolio to our people”.