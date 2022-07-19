Scandinavian countries are most gender-equal, reveals WEF

Pandemic and cost-of-living crisis impacting women disproportionately

Not only has the gender gap not yet bounced back from its erosion during the pandemic, but now the cost-of-living crisis is further impacting women disproportionately.

Global gender parity for labour force participation had been slowly declining since 2009, but this trend was exacerbated in 2020, thanks to the pandemic, when gender parity scores decreased precipitously over two consecutive editions.

This means that in 2022, gender parity in the labour force stands at 62.9%, the lowest level registered since the index was first compiled. Among workers who remained in the labour force, unemployment rates increased. While the current unemployment rates for both men and women are higher than pre-pandemic levels, women’s 2021 global unemployment rate (6.4%) was higher than that of men (6.1%).

This negative impact is in part explained by the disparities in care responsibilities that were exacerbated by the pandemic, with the majority of care work falling on women as childcare facilities and schools were closed.

According to the WEF’s Managing Director, Saadia Zahidi , now this “cost-of-living crisis is impacting women disproportionately after the shock of labour market losses during the pandemic and the continued inadequacy of care infrastructure”.

In the face of a weak recovery, Zahidi urges government and business to make two sets of efforts. The first, implementing targeted policies to support women’s return to the workforce, and the second, women’s talent development in the industries of the future.

“Otherwise, we risk eroding the gains of the last decades permanently and losing out on the future economic returns of diversity,” she says.

