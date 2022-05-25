Schneider report: Manufacturing’s rapid green transformation

Leading manufacturers are currently undergoing rapid green transformations, moving from incidental to intentional sustainability, according to a new report by Schneider Electric in collaboration with MIT Technology Review.

A world leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation and passionate advocate of sustainability for more than 20 years, France-headquartered Schneider Electric is also the world’s most sustainable corporation in 2022, according to sister publication Sustainability Magazine.

The report, titled Equipment management and sustainability , reveals a concerted push towards sustainability within the manufacturing sector, with a long-term goal of total carbon visibility across the entire supply chain.

This is a major achievement considering the carbon impact of the world’s manufacturing industries has held the imagination of climate change activists for decades.

Rather than making sustainability merely a by-product of responsible equipment management, as was until recently the case, leading manufacturers are shifting to make sustainability the goal of process improvements.

“Sustainability is no longer a happy coincidence,” says Frederic Godemel , EVP of Power Systems & Services at Schneider Electric. Instead, the pairing of efficient equipment management and purposeful green principles is seeing manufacturing set on a course for effective decarbonisation in the long term.

But while many manufacturers are upping their green game, the time they have to decarbonise is swiftly dwindling.

“Manufacturers must accelerate their efforts through optimal use of data and digital technologies if the industry is to make a significant contribution to international climate goals when it matters,” says Frederic.