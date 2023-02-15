Two new initiatives to spur corporate climate action in MENA

The pivot towards sustainability for the Middle East in 2023 is crucial.

Not just because all eyes are on the region as it hosts two consecutive Climate Change conferences – Cop27 last year in Egypt and Cop28, to be held later this year in Dubai – but because the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is at serious risk from the effects of the changing climate.

MENA is at risk of warming at twice the global average. Projections suggest temperatures could rise by as much as 4C by 2050 and some cities in the region potentially becoming uninhabitable by the end of the century if action isn’t taken.

“In MENA, the situation is more severe than in many others, evident by almost twice the rate of temperature increase compared to global averages in the last three-four decades,” says Akram Alami, ESG lead at Bain Middle East.

To help accelerate climate change action, the regional consultancies of EY and Bain Consulting have recently unveiled separate initiatives – a climate change tool to measure the readiness of GCC countries and a regional coalition of public-private leaders as a forum for action.