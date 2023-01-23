UAE partnerships on sustainability accelerate ahead of COP28

Driving growth of AI, clean tech, and smart city technology

A new partnership between Masdar City, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and The Catalyst, the region’s first clean technology startup accelerator, aims to drive the growth of AI, clean tech, and smart city technology, including autonomous transportation, throughout the region.



The partnership will support exploration of several new initiatives, including an AI and clean energy centre, learning and business opportunities for students and graduates of MBZUAI, enhanced support for AI and clean energy startups, and using advanced data analytics and AI to improve the performance of buildings throughout Masdar City.



“From AI incubation to research capabilities in clean energy and a focus on mentorship for emerging businesses and AI professionals, this collaboration can significantly advance the UAE’s status as a global destination for AI,” said MBZUAI Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations, Sultan Al Hajji.







Accelerating regional plastic recycling

Following the ministerial decision by The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) on regulating the trade of recycled plastic water bottles in line with top public health and food safety standards, and in line with the UAE’s efforts to reduce plastic pollution and boost trade through the export of recycle materials, a number of partnerships to accelerate plastic recycling were inked at ADSW.

The UAE will soon be home to its first-ever food-grade plastic recycling planet thanks to a collaboration between Veolia Middle East subsidiary Repeet, UAE-based sustainability pioneer BEEAH Group and F&B conglomerate Agthia. The 40,000m2 plant in Abu Dhabi will recycle PET, a plastic material that is used in food packaging, such as plastic water bottles, which, at full operating capacity, could avoid emissions of 18,000 metric tonnes of CO2 annually.

The collaboration, facilitated by MoIAT, would see Repeet operating the recycling, plant, BEEAH Group supply a 7-year feedstock of plastics, and Agthia provide a seven-year offtake for products.

Aldar Properties, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, also announced a partnership focused on plastic recycling that is both in line with the UAE’s efforts to reduce plastic and its own commitment to becoming a Net Zero carbon business by 2050.

The aim of the partnership with Rebound, Abu Dhabi-based B2B digital trading platform for recycled plastics, is to incentivise recycling within its communities and managed destinations. Aldar and Rebound will develop a scalable model for the collection of recyclable plastic waste from Aldar’s developed communities and managed destinations with the pilot program initially focused on Saadiyat Island.

Expanding EV infrastructure as EV demand picks up pace

To accelerate EV infrastructure in the UAE, Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil giant, ADNOC, has partnered with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) to set up a joint mobility venture titled E2GO – to build and operate EV infrastructure in the emirates.

E2GO plans to become the main provider of EV charging points and associated infrastructure across Abu Dhabi and further afield.

This comes as demand for EVs in the UAE market continues to rise and is expected to see a CAGR of 30% from 2022 to 2028, with an expected 70,000 charging points needed in Abu Dhabi alone by 2030 to meet demand.

First steps to producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel in the UAE

Four major UAE companies – Masdar, ADNOC, Tadweer, Etihad Airways – have joined forces with bp on a feasibility study about the regional production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The study will evaluate the technical and commercial viability of such a project, and if positive, the partners will work toward developing the region’s first commercial-scale production capacity in Abu Dhabi.

Pilot to eliminate CO2 from the atmosphere

Abu Dhabi-based energy giant ADNOC is partnering with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, Masdar and 44.01 to pilot technology that will turn CO2 into rock. The project will use 44.01’s Earthshot prize-winning Carbon Capture and Mineralisation technology to pilot technology that permanently mineralises carbon dioxide within rock formations found in the Emirates of Fujairah.

This makes ADNOC the first energy company in the region to run a carbon-negative project of this kind and marks the latest step in its US$15 billion investment into projects that will reduce its carbon footprint and help it achieve its own 2050 Net Zero ambition. The project will be powered by solar energy supplied by Masdar. If the pilot is successful, it could open the possibility of mineralising billions of tons of captured CO2 across the region.

Speeding up Mangrove planting in Abu Dhabi

As part of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s commitment to plant up to 10 million mangroves in Abu Dhabi by 2030, the energy company is partnering with UAE-based environmental tech company Distant Imagery to accelerate its planting activities. Using innovative drone planting technology adopted by the Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi (EAD), the plan is to plant 2.5 million mangrove seedlings across Abu Dhabi.







