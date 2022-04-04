1 in 4 firms plan to use quantum technologies, say Capgemini

While most businesses began working on quantum more than two years ago, 28% say they have started in the last two years.

Research suggests that quantum technologies – quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensors – are beginning to move out of research environments and into real-world applications, with 20% of those working on quantum having reached implementation stage (experiments or proofs of concepts) and a further 23% having identified relevant use cases and prepping for implementation.

In fact, recent breakthroughs in quantum technologies mean that mass adoption may occur within this decade.

“Recent breakthroughs in quantum technologies are heralding a new era for computing, sensors and cybersecurity within the next 5 years,” says Pascal Brier , Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini. “Our research confirms that more and more organisations are getting educated about the technology and experimenting with real-life quantum technology applications. In the past two years, we’ve seen leaders emerge in the financial industry and a lot of traction in automotive, in particular.”

How organisations will leverage quantum technologies

These companies intend to leverage the technology in various ways, from improving sustainability in operations, and discovery of new materials for battery manufacture, to securing information, through to medical sensors and mitigating harmful industrial gases.

Financial services firms are using quantum technologies for more accurate pricing of risky assets, optimising portfolios for better returns, and detecting frauds, while Life Sciences companies are attempting to shorten the drug-development cycle using quantum computing.