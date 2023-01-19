Survey: The Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East

Cloud security is a pressing issue for organisations large and small that are increasingly dependent on cloud technology.

Digital transformation has enabled the enterprise to streamline infrastructure, scale applications, and take advantage of as-a-service models (including Infrastructure, Platform, and Software).

However, this cloud migration has also brought with it the accompanying risks associated with security – especially since 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which brought a seismic acceleration in digital adoption.

The facts speak for themselves:

94% of enterprises use cloud services

60% of corporate data is stored in the cloud

Public cloud spend will hit US$592 billion in 2023, up 21% YoY

Cyber magazine, sister title to Business Chief, is conducting a survey titled ‘The Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East’ that will deliver much-needed data for the region, while providing a snapshot of the current landscape and future intentions.

The survey data will be discussed at two roundtable events in the United Arab Emirates, in both Dubai on 9 February and Abu Dhabi on 21 February, with insights being collated into a landmark research report to be released at GISEC Global in March.

This report will provide regional data and analysis on topics including:

Cloud adoption trends in the Middle East

Cloud security implementation trends in the Middle East

General cloud security threats

Identification, Prevention, Detection, Response & Recovery considerations and practices

The Future – what are CISO intentions

What technologies and management measures CISOs are investing in

Rise of the CISO – a voice in the boardroom

Skills shortages and the need to train, recruit and upskill

Take the survey and shape the cloud security conversation

Cloud security professionals in the Middle East are being encouraged to take part in the survey to provide a clear, accurate and robust picture of the state of cloud security.

“The future of cloud security is the future of business,” says Scott Birch, MD of BizClik Dubai. “The Middle East has made great strides in cloud infrastructure and adoption and it will be fascinating to see what cloud security professionals in the region feel about their current levels of risk, their strategies, and their future plans.

“We are delighted and honoured to have HE Dr Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government and Dr Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer Huawei UAE contributing to the roundtables and reports, plus CISOs and technology leaders from top organisations having their say – and publishing our findings at the region’s foremost cyber security event, GISEC Global.”

HE Dr Al-Kuwaiti was featured on the November cover of Business Chief.

Cloud security executives from the Middle East should take the survey and contribute to the discussion. In return, all respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the research report.

Click here to take the survey.

Cloud security leaders are also invited to register their interest for the invite-only roundtable events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on 9 and 21 February respectively.