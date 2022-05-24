Top 10 tech events and conferences coming to Europe

9. Digital Transformation Week

20-21 October

Amsterdam

Digital Transformation Week is a hybrid event, both in Amsterdam and Europe, and a co-located event (alongside various tech Expos) that acts as a senior-level forum for enterprise-level decision-makers to explore and evaluate new technologies and strategic approaches to drive innovation in their business. Designed for digital and IT leaders who are driving change and innovation within their organisations, attendees can discover critical technologies and the approaches needed to make better, more informed business decisions. Presentations and panel discussions will focus on topics including the future of work, RPA, hybrid cloud, digital twin, Web3, supply chain management. The beauty of this event too is that it is co-located with a number of relevant shows, including IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo and Cybersecurity & Cloud Expo, so attendees get to learn a variety of key enterprise technology solutions all in one place, under one roof. A similar co-located event also takes place in London (21-22 December).

Speakers More than 40 co-located speakers will share their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences, as presentations, expert panel discussions and in-depth fireside chats, including: Gladis Araujo, VP – Global Quality Systems at Mattel; David Palmer, Blockchain Lead at Vodafone; Lu Zheng, Transformation Lead at Phillips; Jan Gilg, CPO at SAP; and Mattia Menegatto Amadori, Cyber Security Architect at GSK.