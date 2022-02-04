Technology Articles

Founder and CEO of non-profit organisation Women in Tech, Ayumi Moore Aoki, tells Business Chief her plans to empower 5 million women and girls by 2030…
We talk to Capgemini Group and Thoughtworks UK to find out what has changed and what more needs to be done to fully embrace diversity and inclusion…
Steve Varley, EY Global Vice Chair – Sustainability talks exclusively to Business Chief about creating business value from sustainability and ESG …
Achieving workplace diversity is a chicken and egg issue, argues Joonko CEO Ilit Raz, who delivers five steps to applying a holistic approach to diversity…
Sustainability LIVE will convene influential executives from around the world and cross-industry from February 23-24, to discuss their ESG strategies…
Regional Director Joseph Sarkis explains the changing face of KSA construction and its work with the Red Sea Development Company…
London's Heathrow Airport transforms its HR and finance with implementation of Oracle Cloud – the largest business transformation in its 75-year history…
Overtaking Italian icon Ferrari, Russian banking giant Sber is now Europe’s strongest brand, as the country’s oldest bank becomes digital ecosystem…