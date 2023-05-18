Could the UAE be the next big social commerce capital?

When it comes social media use, the UAE is the most prolific country on the planet.

The Gulf state scores the highest in social media usage in the world, according to a new study by proxy provider Proxyrack, delivering the largest percentage of Facebook users as well as an average use of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world.

Not only on social media, the UAE is also the most connected country in the world.

UNESCO research backs this up, with the UAE ranked the top country worldwide for takeup and usage of social media platforms, followed by Bahrain (2) and Qatar (3).

The UNESCO study found the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman in the top five countries globally for reach on YouTube, while the UAE Saudi, Kuwait and Qatar feature in the top five for TikTok by reach. Bahrain has the highest reach for Snapchat of any national market in the world.

In fact, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is the only region worldwide where social media hasn’t plateaued, according to Global WebIndex.

Surprising? Not really – given that almost 100% of the UAE population has internet connectivity and mobile phone access, and the region has a large and growing youth population. Dubai ranks second (44%) globally for the second fastest-growing Gen Z population in CBRE’s Global Outlook 2030.

Add to this, the UAE’s ranking in 2022 as the fastest-growing ecommerce market in the world, having surged 84.6% between 2020 and 2022 – and the emirates, and wider region, is looking ripe for rapid social commerce growth.