Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has expanded its European footprint with the acquisition of Amdaris.

Based in the UK city of Bristol, Amdaris is an award-winning software development and digital services specialist with service delivery centres located in several eastern European countries.

The takeover deal sees Insight add Amdaris’ innovative software development, application support, managed services and consultancy services to its broad solutions portfolio and IT supply chain capabilities.