Software firm Amdaris acquired by Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has expanded its European footprint with the acquisition of Amdaris.
Based in the UK city of Bristol, Amdaris is an award-winning software development and digital services specialist with service delivery centres located in several eastern European countries.
The takeover deal sees Insight add Amdaris’ innovative software development, application support, managed services and consultancy services to its broad solutions portfolio and IT supply chain capabilities.
“The acquisition marks an important milestone for Insight as a leading solutions integrator,” said Joyce Mullen, President and CEO of Insight.
“With the addition of Amdaris, Insight will scale robustly, enhance its technological capabilities and deliver an even broader range of services and solutions to clients in EMEA. Amdaris is a perfect fit to help Insight go faster and help our clients achieve their desired business outcomes.”
Amdaris has impressive track record
Amdaris, which employs more than 800 people and has been a Microsoft Gold Partner for more than 10 years, can boast a proven track record of delivering transformative digital journeys.
The firm’s core expertise in providing outsourced extended delivery teams for enterprise and consumer software applications make it an ideal addition to Insight’s global Modern Applications and Data & AI practices.
What’s more, customised solutions for back-end, cloud, mobile, data analytics and web front-end will be accelerated, helping clients to digitally transform at a faster pace.
“Insight has established an award-winning reputation as a trusted partner, committed to helping organisations perform to their full potential,” commented Andy Rogers, co-CEO of Amdaris.
“By joining forces, we look forward to leveraging Insight’s global expertise and delivery network, particularly its global managed cloud service and leading knowledge of modern data warehouses and generative AI.”
Insight Enterprises continues to grow
Insight’s acquisition of Amdaris enhances its position as a leading solutions integrator and is set to provide clients with even more capabilities in application development and digital consulting.
It also represents the latest addition to a growing list of deals sealed by the Arizona-based business, which continues to expand across the globe.
One of the most notable acquisitions in recent years came in 2019 with Insight sealed the purchase of PCM, a US-based provider of technology solutions including hardware, software, services and consulting.
Coming into 2023, Mullen emphasised that M&A was an important part of company strategy and said US$1.5 billion had been set aside solely for this purpose.
With the organisation continually expanding, Insight now employs more than 13,000 people and placed 379 in this year’s Fortune 500, with revenue of US$10.4 billion.
