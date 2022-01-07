KPMG UK: Helping clients unlock the value of cloud

Consultancy KPMG UK is helping clients unlock the value of cloud and deliver a real impact with connected technology - from aerospace to other industries.

“Cloud has a tremendous catalytic effect,” said Adrian Bradley, Partner and Director of Head of Cloud Transformation at KPMG UK , who works with aerospace, defence and other industries to help make transformational investments with a focus on cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Aerospace and defence organisations are using cloud because they want to deliver differentiating AI capabilities that improves their ability to perform out in the field. Businesses use cloud to deploy analytics that enable them to operate more efficiently and deliver better value to their customers,” he said.

KPMG’s Connected Technology practice

“Connected Technology brings together all the disciplines that you need to deliver a successful technology-led transformation,” said Bradley.

“This ranges from advisory professionals who look at technology strategy, such as how you use clouds like Azure, Google and AWS to deliver business value to software-as-a-service (SaaS). This continues to our Powered Enterprise teams, who use their expertise to design world-class functional processes, and finally, how you engage your customer and how you execute those processes and build them into your technologies through SaaS platforms, ranging from SAP S/ 4HANA to Workday, Oracle, ServiceNow, Salesforce and beyond.

Cloud for Aerospace and Defence

Bradley points out that in the sector of aerospace and defence there is potential for AI, complex computing and Internet of Things (IoT) to transform capabilities.

“In the future there will be better use of sensor data in a more automated fashion, or with AI to perform operations in a way that delivers better results and also protects human lives. These are sophisticated computing needs and many aerospace and defence clients in the private sector have realised that public cloud computing allows you to advance that agenda quickly and cost effectively.”

Digital Strategy for Defence

According to Bradley, the Digital Strategy for Defence highlights the importance of connecting sensors and technology out in battle zones for all branches of the armed forces from the RAF, Navy and Armed Forces.

“The importance of connecting that sensor data with people, or AI, means it can make quick decisions and drive actions from that. To drive that cost effectively, it's the public cloud that can supply the capability most quickly, cheaply and also gives a development roadmap. As those underpinning technologies improve over time, these services will get the benefit of that continuing improvement - which is at the heart of the digital defence strategy.”

Future talent

Commenting on a shortage of talent around people who can work around cloud, especially in the public sector, Bradley said he viewed this as an opportunity for a cultural change and pointed out KPMG are focusing on apprenticeships.

“There's a tremendous potential for training people to do really high value, high skill and rewarding jobs around cloud. I think the public sector needs to lean into this through the right kind of training courses. We are encouraging female technologists, not just at KPMG, but also encouraging girls in schools to study STEM. We've seen results with more women (39%) in our own Connected Technology practice,” said Bradley.