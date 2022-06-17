LexisNexis: Cost of fraud soars as cybercriminals diversify

While the cost savings of digital transformation across retail and the financial services can be considerable, so can the surging costs courtesy of fraud.

And businesses across EMEA are finding the costs of fraud surging with nearly three and a half times the amount of each transaction lost to fraud, according to the LexisNexis True Cost of Fraud study EMEA.

The picture varies across the region, with businesses in South Africa incurring the biggest losses, with a 41.5% surge in fraud since 2019. Netherlands saw a 34.6% increase, France 27.2% and Germany 12.3%.

“Fraud has become more expensive for businesses in part because the volume of human and bot-originated fraud continues to target transactions at scale,” says Jason Lane-Sellers , director of fraud and identity for EMEA at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The other side of the story, adds Lane-Sellers is that “consumer transaction habits are changing and cybercriminals are adapting to these behavioural patterns”.