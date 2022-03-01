Two thirds of tech leaders fear skills gap – Fujitsu survey

The rapid digital transformation accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic saw more organisations relying on technology to keep workers connected and businesses running. However, in a survey by tech giants Fujitsu, three quarters of technology leaders say they are concerned about the expanding skills gap and pace of transformation.

The survey of 330 CIOs and IT decision-makers in the UK shows a perfect storm of people leaving their roles while demand for technology skills soars.

There is also a mixed reaction to cloud. While it has clearly been vital to businesses during lockdowns and enabled remote working, 73% of those surveyed said cloud technology has created more complexity and 70% feel they have less control.

This is creating anxiety, with 60% of tech leaders admitting they fear for their own futures as they struggle to keep up with the digital transformation. In fact, 64% said it was almost impossible to hire the talent needed, with 72% saying that skills gap had increased in the past 12 months.