UiPath: Art of the possible
Art of the possible in business operations is the inspiring message from New York-based UiPath (NYSE: PATH), which believes in the transformative power of robotic process automation (RPA) to unlock growth and save time for their global clients.
“RPA is the productivity tool of the future,” says Boris Krumrey, Global VP Automation Innovations, who is working toward the company goal of a “world with a robot for every person”.
UiPath is the market leader in RPA - a software automation technology designed to let software robots take on manual, repetitive tasks and give time back to employees to focus on higher-value work. RPA adoption lies at the centre of an enterprise’s digital journey.
Some advanced robots can even perform cognitive processes like interpreting text, engaging in chats, and applying advanced machine learning models to help humans make complex decisions. “In essence, an RPA is an automation platform that emulates a human in a highly reliable way,” said Krumrey.
UiPath has Artificial Intelligence (AI) embedded into its software. According to Krumrey, RPA is easy to build, deploy and manage. “Just like people, software robots can do things like understanding what’s on a screen, complete the right keystrokes, navigate systems, identify and extract data.”
For the second consecutive year, UiPath - which has offices in more than 30 countries - has been named a Leader and the vendor positioned highest for the ability to execute in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA. It is also named as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for RPA and Everest Group’s Process Mining PEAK Matrix. The company, founded in 2005 in Bucharest and has a market cap of $38 billion, and its customers include eight of the Fortune 10 companies and 63% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.
Krumrey leads a team that helps design automation innovations for UiPath’s customers, which include Spotify and Autodesk.. UiPath focuses on providing support to businesses investing in automation to hand back time to employees and leverage growth.
“We create a new digital automation layer on top of applications and their corresponding human activities to backend operations. This is mind blowing when you think about how much time it will save.
“As automation can be quite an abstract concept, we show our customers the art of the possible with Automation in the UiPath Immersion Lab - where seeing really is believing. We can show our customers how much further technology can take them with intelligent robots in HR, supply chain, or finance.
“We help them build breakthrough automation prototypes and that’s where we apply our method of Automation Design Thinking. That helps to make it a human-centric approach and we map the solutions to the challenges throughout this journey with automation technology,” said Krumrey.
UiPath is a close partner of PwC, working together to create gains in productivity and cost savings in retail, transportation, and the oil and gas sector. “We have a great relationship and PwC shares our vision of a robot for every person in their own company,” said Krumrey.
Block Gemini: streamlining Vodafone's CCM
Christopher Fernandez was already a serial tech entrepreneur when he founded Block Gemini in 2016. Since then the Dubai-based company never looked back, meeting a growing demand for blockchain implementations particularly in the supply chain and fintech space. “The fact that we are now working with a company like Vodafone on a truly innovative blockchain project is testament to what we’ve been able to achieve in such a short span of time,” he says. Cryptocurrencies like Ether and Bitcoin may have been what got everyone talking about blockchain, but Block Gemini is bullish about its long term potential to disrupt many industries. Enterprises are waking up to this technology and its tremendous operational upside, as shown by Block Gemini's rapid expansion of its operations to Canada, India – and with the support of Tomorrow Street, a joint venture between Vodafone and Luxembourg's national incubator Technoport, to Luxembourg.
Any industry that deals with transactional ecosystems that are tracked and monitored digitally can be greatly improved through the use of blockchain technology. “The project we’re currently deploying for Vodafone, using blockchain and smart contracts to manage complex contractual agreements with their suppliers, is an example of the value that blockchain can create. Of course, managing procurement contracts is not specific to the telecoms industry, but there are many other areas specific to the telecoms industry that can benefit from the use of blockchain.”
In 2020 Block Gemini went into partnership with Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC) to tap distributed ledger technology (DLT) and help Vodafone transform into a digital procurement company. VPC manages a growing portfolio of some 50,000 contracts. Manual processes were time-consuming and vulnerable to human error. Another problem was that VPC and its suppliers maintain multiple versions of the same contracts during the negotiation and reconciliation processes, resulting in longer contract lead-time and value leakages. Block Gemini's solution gives Vodafone a blockchain-based CCM platform that ensures compliance and identifies value leakages in its contracts. It brings transparency and cuts contract lead-times from weeks to minutes.
Over the last two years the collaborative relationship between Block Gemini and Vodafone developed from identifying opportunities with blockchain, to establishing a proof-of-value, building a POC, then a MVP, and on to the pilot stage. “Block Gemini has been supporting the project from its conceptual stage all the way to the deployment and maintenance of the solution. From consulting and advisory to services, to design and development, every aspect of the project has been managed and delivered by our dedicated in-house team - I believe this has been the strongest driver for our continuing partnership with Vodafone on this project. Considering Vodafone’s long term strategy for fully digitising their procurement operation, the project is only in its initial stages and I see Block Gemini bringing a lot of value to the future growth and expansion of this solution across their internal procurement systems.”
Fernandez has a lively appreciation of Vodafone’s welcoming attitude towards a startup like Block Gemini. “They provided a lot of support during our initiation into their supplier ecosystem, and once we were in we were given the chance to prove our capability.” Looking forward, he sees plenty of opportunities for ongoing collaboration. Tomorrow Street will now help Block Gemini to bring its services and expertise to Vodafone's wider circle of enterprise customers.
Blockchain has the power to transform the global telecoms ecosystem, Chris Fernandez concludes: “Take the example of fixed-line leasing services - huge amounts of bandwidth are bought and sold across millions of customers worldwide. These transactions need to be negotiated and settled between many discrete telecoms service providers, and that's a very resource-intensive process. With blockchain, the entire manual settlement could be replaced by a smart contract settled instantaneously!”