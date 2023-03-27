Al Ansari listing raises $2.10bn, as UAE continues IPO surge

Overwhelming demand for UAE IPOs so far in 2023

Family-run exchange house Al Ansari attracted strong demand from international and regional investors, including from the UAE and Saudi, along with overwhelming demand from retail investors, with total gross demand reaching more than Dhs17.7bn (US$2.10bn).

The remarkable investor interest in the IPO is testament to both the Group’s strong brand reputation and to the “attractiveness of the UAE and wider GCC economies and the investment community’s confidence in Dubai’s public equity markets”, said Mohammed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of the Group.

Al Ansari isn’t the only UAE homegrown IPO to have met with overwhelming interest from both retail and professional investors in recent weeks.

Presight AI, an analytics firm founded by Abu Dhabi’s G42 Group in 2020, witnessed significant oversubscription (136 times) during its IPO on the Abu Dubai Exchange last week.

While ADNOC Gas, the first IPO on UAE stock markets in 2023, met with the highest-ever level of demand for retail tranches in a MENA IPO to date, with retail investors putting in orders for US$23bn, over 58 times the shares reserved for them. r

Abu Dhabi’s main energy company raised US$2.5 billion from the IPO of its gas business, pulling off Abu Dhabi's largest listing ever, not to mention the world’s biggest flotation so far this year, and continuing a trend that has seen the Middle East emerge as a bright spot for share sales last year.

Last year, funds listed in the Gulf region surpassed US$23bn.

More state-owned company IPOs are in the pipeline for this year, as governments in the region seek to fund their economic diversification away from reliance on oil revenues while bringing in more international investors into their markets.