Saudi Aramco joins the world’s 50 most innovative companies

Three of the company’s facilities have been recognised by the WEF as ‘Manufacturing Lighthouses’ for their large-scale use of 4IR solutions, with its Ulthmaniyah Gas Planet, one of the world’s largest, using AI solutions to increase productivity while enhancing the reliability of its facilities.

The use of drones and wearable technologies at the plant, to inspect pipelines and machinery, has also helped cut inspection times by 90%.

While at the company’s Khurais oil field, thousands of IoT sensors are used to monitor and forecast oil well behaviour, and via the use of digital technology, power consumption has reduced by 18% and maintenance costs by 30%.

Another great example of the energy giant’s innovation in action is the recent launch of new entity Aramco Digital Company, which provides “state-of-the-art AI an emerging technology expertise in a vital sector of the economy”, Aramco’s EVP of Technical Services, Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, said at the launch. The entity has already signed digital partnerships deals worth more than US$7 billion with more than 100 tech partners, from Zoom to DHL to Accenture.

Ambitious investments and targets on carbon capture

When it comes to investment, Aramco is not holding back, especially in technologies that will help the company and the industry as a whole transition to a more sustainable future.



Having pledged to lower its emissions to net zero by 2050, the company is betting big on carbon capture technologies, making ambitious investments and targets, including to capture 11 million tonnes of CO2 across its facilities by 2035. The oil giant is currently building what will be one of the world’s biggest hubs for carbon capture, in Saudi, and could store up to 9 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2027.



And to further accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies that will contribute to a low-carbon future, Aramco has not only opened a research centre in Saudi, dedicated to deploying AI and machine learning, but launched a US$1 billion sustainability-focused VC fund, one of the world’s largest, to invest in global technologies that supports its ambitions and that of the industry.



Little wonder then that the company is flying when it comes to patents, a mark of true innovation. While the total number of patents obtained by Aramco from its founding in 1933 until 2020 is around 100 – in 2021 and 2022, the company obtained a staggering 864 and 963 patents, respectively, securing its place in the top 50 global companies and universities that obtained patents those years.