The most anticipated IPOs in Saudi Arabia: Olam to Jamjoon

When the UAE stole the listings limelight in the first quarter of 2023 with ADNOC Gas, raising US$2.5 billion on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the expectation was that Saudi Arabia would swiftly follow suit with an even bigger deal.

On the cards was the IPO of Saudi Aramco’s energy-trading business, a Riyadh listing expected to rank as one of the world’s largest share sales this year.

However, that looks less likely now, according to Bloomberg, with the state-controlled oil company significantly slowing down prep work on the deal in recent months, suggesting the listing could be pushed into next year.

This comes as Aramco, one of the world’s most valuable companies (US$2.3 trillion), reveals a 19% drop in its first quarter earnings for 2023, amid a global and regional economic slowdown.

MENA region still bucking the global dealmaking trend

And the economic downturn has certainly slowed activity. The first quarter of 2023 saw a 33% drop in volume of IPO listings in the MENA region, and a 14% decrease in value compared to the same quarter in 2022, according to EY’s latest IPO markets report.

But despite the drop, the MENA region fared better than many (global IPO activity saw a 61% decrease in volume Y-o-Y) with 10 sales raising a combined US$3.4 billion, according to EY. Saudi Arabia ranked the highest for listing activity.

EY’s MENA Strategy and Transactions Leader Brad Watson expects the MENA region to continue to “go against global trends in these uncertain economic times, building on the momentum from last year”.

Among recent announcements, Saudi’s Red Sea tourism mega project developer Red Sea Global says it is considering an IPO. The company’s CEO John Pagano recently told The National that Red Sea Global was in “very early stage” discussions with banks and stakeholders, with a potential listing possibly on the cards for 2026 or 2027.

Closer still, the Kingdom has a promising a pipeline for the next year, with six companies already announcing their listing plans on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) Main Market and others reportedly eyeing IPOs in 2023 and 2024.

Foods Gate, Saudi Lime Industries, First Mills Company and HyperPay are among the companies that have recently listed.

“There’s a healthy pipeline across the region for the rest of the year, with several initiatives to support private and government entities on their path to listing,” says Brad.