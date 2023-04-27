Huawei Technologies is looking to make Riyadh its headquarters for the Middle East.

The Chinese company, whose regional HQ currently sits in Dubai and Bahrain, is reportedly in talks with Riyadh authorities to expand its presence in the Kingdom’s capital city.

The news arrived just as PepsiCo began moving its senior leadership team from Dubai to Saudi as part of its own plans to relocate its regional HQ.

While the rumour hasn’t yet been confirmed by Huawei, the move is highly likely given the growing ties and business agreements between Saudi and China.

President Xi Jinping met with Saudi King Salman on a trip to Riyadh last year and the two countries signed US$50bn worth of agreements covering everything from cloud computing to data centres.

The two leaders also signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement to “firmly support each other’s core interests” and a “harmonisation plan” between China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and technological development.

