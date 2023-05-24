Meet ROSHN, the Saudi real estate giga project developer

You will surely be familiar with the likes of NEOM and Red Sea Global (CEO John Pagano was on the March cover of Business Chief) when it comes to the rise of staggering giga projects taking shape across Saudi Arabia.

However, unless you reside in the Kingdom, you may be less aware of ROSHN – the national real estate developer backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Tasked with enabling home ownership for 70% of Saudi nationals in line with Vision 2030 goals, ROSHN also plays an active role in improving the quality of life for residents and creating thousands of new jobs.

That means building quality homes in sustainable communities covering more than 200 million square metres – to put that into context, Manhattan is less than 60 million square metres.