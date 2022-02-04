Sustainability Articles

How Ayumi Moore Aoki is empowering women in tech

Founder and CEO of non-profit organisation Women in Tech, Ayumi Moore Aoki, tells Business Chief her plans to empower 5 million women and girls by 2030

Are firms practising the DE&I standards they preach?

We talk to Capgemini Group and Thoughtworks UK to find out what has changed and what more needs to be done to fully embrace diversity and inclusion

Exclusive: EY Global Vice Chair Sustainability, Steve Varley

Steve Varley, EY Global Vice Chair – Sustainability talks exclusively to Business Chief about creating business value from sustainability and ESG

5 steps to workplace diversity by Joonko CEO Ilit Raz

Achieving workplace diversity is a chicken and egg issue, argues Joonko CEO Ilit Raz, who delivers five steps to applying a holistic approach to diversity

Eight great speakers at Sustainability LIVE event

Sustainability LIVE will convene influential executives from around the world and cross-industry from February 23-24, to discuss their ESG strategies

CCE builds strong foundations with Red Sea

Regional Director Joseph Sarkis explains the changing face of KSA construction and its work with the Red Sea Development Company

Abu Dhabi kicks off sustainability events, London to follow

As Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week gets ready to kick off next week, and Sustainability LIVE in London next month, we round up 3 upcoming events not to miss

Meet the company: Sustainable Swedish battery firm Northvolt

Marking a new chapter in European industrial history, Swedish battery maker Northvolt delivers first lithium-ion cell at the world’s largest gigafactory