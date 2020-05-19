Article
Google buys second Denmark site for data centre build, Apple's $1bn facility next door

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Google has acquired a 131-hectare plot of land in Denmark as it continues to explore the potential for data centre builds in the Scandinavian country.

The tech giant looks set to add its second Danish plot to the 73-hectare site it already owns in the Fredericia municipality.

Next door to Google's target plot in Aabenraa will be Apple's $1bn data centre, which the company announced plans for in July and which is set for completion in 2019.

In January, Facebook also announced its intentions to take advantage of favourable conditions in Denmark to build a data centre in the central city of Odense, its third outside of the United States.

"This is great news," said Denmark's energy minister Lars Christian Lilleholt to Reuters.

"It signals that Google has plans in Denmark, and I think it's because we have some of Europe's lowest power prices for companies, some of the greenest energy, and a high security of supply."

