Corporate Finance Articles

CFOs face supply disruption, currency volatility, inflation

Kyriba Currency Impact Report reveals nearly US$12bn foreign exchange volatility as supply chain disruption, currency volatility and inflation test CFOs

Record number of CFOs prioritising investment, say Deloitte

Investment in digital technology and upskilling will take priority, as UK finance leaders focus on growth amid labour shortage and pandemic, say Deloitte

Visa completes acquisition of payment platform Currencycloud

Currencycloud – a global platform that enables banks and fintechs to provide innovative foreign exchange solutions – has been acquired by Visa

The 5 emerging financial tribes banks need to know about

For banks to thrive in a digital future, they must stay ahead of the consumer behaviour curve – which consists of 5 financial tribes, says Mambu

PwC: London reclaims crown as leader for European IPOs

The London IPO market has delivered one of the strongest third quarters in recent history, reclaiming top spot for European IPOs, reports PwC

Featured

allplants acquires Series B funding for its vegan products

allplants, a company providing sustainable vegan ready-meal products, has experienced the most successful funding round for a European plant-based company

Featured

Glencore: to Sell Bolivian Zinc Assets to Santa Cruz

Glencore reaches an agreement with Santa Cruz Silver Mining Ltd. to sell its Bolivian zinc assets for US$110mn

Featured

People Moves in the Investment and Asset Management Sector

Business Chief magazine takes a look at some of the recent position changes in leading investments and asset management organisations