5 of the most exciting upcoming electric cars

Electric vehicles are the future and year upon year automakers design and present new electric car models to be released. We chart 5 of the most exciting electric cars that will be coming to market in the near future, which will help the environment by lowering carbon emissions.

1. Aspark Owl

Producing 1984 horsepower from its four electric motors, this speedster claims a top speed of 249 mph and is said to be the first of many more hypercars cars to come from Japan. Production of these Aspark vehicles is limited to just 50 units.

Expected Starting Price: $3.2 million

2. Lotus Evija

Limited to 130 models, this electric hypercar from Lotus delivers an impressive 1972 horsepower and 1254 lb-ft of torque. Interestingly, the Evija weighs just over 3700 pounds making it one of the lightest electric cars to make production. Unsurprisingly, this hypercar is very quick with a 0 to 60mph time under 3 seconds and a top speed of over 200mph.

Expected Starting Price: $2.6 million

3. Audi A6 E-Tron

Using two electric motors to offer 469 horsepower this concept is said to be very close to what the final production car will look like. Expected to launch in 2022 this Sedan from Audi has the potential to offer more than 435 miles from just a single charge.

Expected Starting Price: $91,000

4. BMW iX

Expected to be released in November 2021 in the UK, this electric SUV offers up to 523 horsepower with 380 miles of range. With its ultra-minimalist interior, new infotainment displays and bold styling, the BMW iX will likely be a favourite among SUV enthusiasts worldwide.

Expected Starting Price: $90,875

5. Cadillac Lyriq

To be sold in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, the Lyriq will be Cadillac’s grand entrance into the luxury electric vehicle market. Expected to launch sometime in 2022 this SUV will offer a range of 300 miles on a single charge.

Expected Starting price: $59,99