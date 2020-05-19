Article
Corporate Finance

Beiersdorf's sales rise to €5.3bn, profitable growth continues

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Beiersdorf powered to a 5.1% increase in organic group sales in the nine months up to the end of September, earning €5.3bn.

The Germany-based personal-care company, which owns the likes of Nivea and Elastoplast, released its latest financial results on Thursday, with European business accounting for over half of its earnings.

In its consumer business segment, growth was particularly strong in eastern Europe, where it enjoyed a rise in sales of more than 10% compared to the same period in 2016.

See also:


"Beiersdorf has further picked up the pace with strong sales growth in the first nine months of 2017," said its CEO Stefan Heidenreich.

"The company is well positioned with its business model and brands. With our expanded Blue & Beyond strategy we are building a solid foundation for further future success of our company. We look ahead to the coming months with confidence and trust in our strengths."

Looking ahead, the Hamburg company is expecting further growth this year of up to 5%, up from the previous estime of 3-4%.

Beiersdorf financeBeiersdorf salesBeiersdorf profitBeiersdorf strategy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability