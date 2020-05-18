Doha Bank wins at Asian Banking and Finance awards

Doha Bank has been named ‘Qatar Domestic Trade Finance Bank of the Year’ at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards 2016.

The annual awards recognise the best-performing banks from 22 countries across a number of categories.

The awards were judged by a panel of industry leaders and experts including senior members of Deloitte, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Asia Pacific Network of Science & Technology Centres (ASPAC) and KPMG.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank, said: “This award is a recognition of our strong, unwavering commitment to supporting the financing needs of business enterprises in Qatar. Our trade finance operations boast decades of experience in handling transactions in the local, Middle East and international markets, and our vast network, combined with the proven efficacy of our services, have been instrumental in helping clients tap into trade and infrastructure opportunities.

“Adequate trade finance has an important role to play in boosting exports, improving SME competitiveness and accelerating national economic growth. Doha Bank recognizes this fact and we have been diligent in ensuring that our resolve to support trade finance remains undimmed even during volatile and challenging market conditions."

Doha Bank recently launched ‘Supply Chain Financing’ - a solution offered to the SMEs in Qatar engaged in supplying goods to larger establishments by providing them with improved working capital and liquidity.

