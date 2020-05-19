Article
Corporate Finance

Increased output leads to Total posting a 29% rise in third quarter profits

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Total's net adjusted profits soared by 29% in its third quarter, hitting $2.7bn.

The French oil giant published its latest financial figures on Friday morning and they made good reading for the company as it benefited from increased output.

Income from its upstream exploration and production branch rose by a massive 84%, fired by a 14% rise in Brent crude oil prices.

See also:


Profits were also put down to high refining margins as Total, which recently expressed its interest in acquiring Engie's LNG business, painted a positive picture for its shareholders.

"The group took full advantage of the favourable environment thanks to the performance of its integrated model and its strategy to reduce its breakeven point," said Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne.

There was further positive news as it increased its cost reduction target for the year up to $3.6bn from the originally-forecast $3.5bn.

Total financial figuresTotal profitsTotal salesEnergy finance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability