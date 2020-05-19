SOPHiA Genetics announces the close of a US$77mn investment

The leading health tech company SOPHiA Genetics has announced the closing of a US$77mn investment to assist in the drive toward democratisation of data-driven medicine. Generation Investment Management led the investment and were also joined by Idinvest Partners, private equity company, and other investors Balderton Capital and Alychlo.

SOPHiA Genetics is a data company that organises and analysis genomic and radiomic data to identify trends to better diagnose and treat patients, particularly with oncology and hereditary disorders.

Lilly Wollman, co-head of Generation’s Growth Equity team, said: “Generation are delighted to partner with SOPHiA Genetics. We believe that leveraging genetic sequencing and advanced digital analysis will enable a more sustainable healthcare system.”

The company started in Lausanne, Switzerland, and now also has a second headquarters in Boston, USA. They are used by over 850 hospitals in 77 countries. They have assisted in the diagnosis of over 300,000 patients.

“SOPHiA Genetics is a leader in the preventive and personalized medicine revolution, enabling the development of targeted therapeutics, thereby vastly improving health outcomes”

“We admire SOPHiA Genetics not just for its differentiated analytics capability across genomic and radiomic data, but also for its exceptional team and culture”.

Following the closure of this investment, SOPHiA Genetics has now raised $140mn.This finance will largely contribute toward the expansion of SOPHiA’s presence in the US.

Dr. Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Founder of SOPHiA Genetics, said: “Since we founded the company, our goal has been to help make the global healthcare system more sustainable.

“By helping clinical researchers leverage their expertise and work together as a community, patients all over the world can receive equal access to better care. Generation Investment Management and SOPHiA Genetics are guided by the same belief. With Generation’s support, we will enable the more rapid adoption of Data-Driven Medicine technology in healthcare for the benefit of patients worldwide.”