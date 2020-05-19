Thousands of jobs to be created as contractors named for London’s ‘super sewer’ the Thames Tideway Tunnel

The world-class companies, which after intense competition have been chosen as the preferred tenderers, will each build a component of the three parts of the mega tunnel that has been split into geographical sections of west, central, and east. This means thousands of jobs will be created in London over the coming years, and give excellent value for money for customers.

The project, which will be the biggest infrastructure project ever under taken by the UK water industry, will make London’s sewerage network fit for the 22nd century and will help prevent the millions of tonnes of sewage pollution that currently discharge into the tidal River Thames every year.



Andy Mitchell, Chief Executive at Thames Tideway Tunnel, said:



“We have selected our preferred bidders to work on the three main works packages because we have absolute faith in their ability to carry out these major pieces of work safely, considerately and sustainably and we are looking forward to working with them to offer the thousands of jobs that will help make this project a reality.



“This is not just an engineering project, this is about reconnecting London with its river by cleaning it up and making it something that is integral to our city, for the growing population, thriving businesses and to increase leisure uses. This is a unique opportunity to be involved in improving London’s environment and economy and we’re very excited for what the future holds.”



The Thames Tideway Tunnel project will create more than 4,000 direct sustainable jobs, and another 5,000 jobs indirectly. It will be offering hundreds of apprenticeships and work placements, is committed to employing local people, and will be creating a never-before seen surge in the river economy through marine employment opportunities.



The contractors which have been chosen as the preferred main works tenderers are: BMB JV (Joint Venture of BAM Nuttall Ltd, Morgan Sindall Plc and Balfour Beatty Group Limited) for the West contract, FLO JV (Joint Venture of Ferrovial Agroman UK Ltd, Laing O’Rourke Construction) for the Central contract and CVB JV (Joint Venture of Costain Vinci Construction Grands Projects Bachy Soletanche) for the East contract.



The contracts are expected to be awarded in the summer, when the investors who will be chosen to finance and deliver the project as the Infrastructure Provider, are announced.