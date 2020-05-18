Article
Corporate Finance

Three speakers not to miss at Euromoney Kuwait

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The Euromoney Kuwait Conference takes place on 27 September 2016 at the JW Marriott Kuwait City.

The theme of the event is Meeting the Challenge of Financial Innovation and Reform and Kuwait’s senior government officials and private-sector industry leaders will gather to look into the challenges and opportunities facing the Kuwaiti economy, discussing Kuwait’s fiscal, monetary and economic diversification strategy.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance, three of this year’s main speakers include:

  • Dr Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait;
  • Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, Chairman of the Capital Markets Authority;
  • Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Sabah, Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority

The conference will examine the digitalisation, innovation and the future of Kuwaiti business, finance and governance. There is also a strong underlying theme in the programme to explore the role of Kuwait in the international financial system. 

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the September 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine

euromoney kuwaitfinance eventfinance event Kuwaitfinance kuwait
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability