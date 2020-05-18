Three speakers not to miss at Euromoney Kuwait

The Euromoney Kuwait Conference takes place on 27 September 2016 at the JW Marriott Kuwait City.

The theme of the event is Meeting the Challenge of Financial Innovation and Reform and Kuwait’s senior government officials and private-sector industry leaders will gather to look into the challenges and opportunities facing the Kuwaiti economy, discussing Kuwait’s fiscal, monetary and economic diversification strategy.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance, three of this year’s main speakers include:

Dr Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait;

Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, Chairman of the Capital Markets Authority;

Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Sabah, Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority

The conference will examine the digitalisation, innovation and the future of Kuwaiti business, finance and governance. There is also a strong underlying theme in the programme to explore the role of Kuwait in the international financial system.

