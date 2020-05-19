The Africa Hotel Investment Forum have revealed new dates

The new dates for the Africa Hotel Investment Forum in Togo have been announced. The conference, which was scheduled for April, will now take place on 21-22 June 2016.

The African Hotel Investment Forum is a premier hotel investment conference in Africa, and attracts many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers.

The conference had to be postponed due to last-minute delays with the event location - the new flagship Radisson Blu Hotel du 2 Février in Lomé. The hotel is a 320- room complex with two auditoriums, a business centre, swimming pool, tennis courts and a casino.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench Events which organises AHIF, said: “Our AHIF conferences bring together major international investors, business leaders, government ministers and top officials from across Africa. Looking ahead to June, we are confident that delegates will enjoy a busy and stimulating conference programme at this, a pivotal time for Togo, as it continues to develop as a strategic investment destination for business and tourism.”



Bench Events produces several hotel conferences around the world, including the International Hotel Investment Forum (Berlin), the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (Dubai) and Turkey & Neighbours Hotel Investment Conference (Istanbul).

African Business Review’s May issue is now live.

Stay connected: follow @AfricaBizReview and @WedaeliABR on Twitter.



African Business Review is also on Facebook.