Brand new Radisson Blu in Togo to host Africa Hotel Investment Forum

An internationally-branded five-star hotel has recently opened in Lomé ,Togo. The Radisson Blu Hotel 2 Février is the product of a private-public partnership between Groupe Kalyan (hotel developer), Carlson Rezidor (management company) and the government of Togo.

The brand new hotel will host the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) – a premier hotel investment conference. The event will take place from the June 21-22, and will attract prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers. AHIF is organised by Bench Events.

Matthew Weihs, managing director of Bench Events said: "This is a great example of how to get things done in the hotel sector and another good reason why people can be optimistic about investing in Africa. We welcome this hotel opening and of course its timing will provide a great focus for one of our many discussions at AHIF."



The Radisson Blue Hotel 2 Février was developed relatively quickly, and this success will form the basis of a case-study discussion at the AHIF. The session will explore how a highly specified 320-room conference hotel was built so quickly in a market infamous for slow infrastructure development.

The new hotel also satisfies many of the criteria set by United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), an agency that promotes responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism.

Bernadette Essossimna Legzim-Balouki, Togo’s Minister of Commerce, Industry, Private Sector and Tourism commented: “This new luxury hotel will give a much-needed boost to our country’s tourism industry which is already going from strength to strength.”

To see the full AHIF Togo programme, visit: www.africa-conference.com/togo/index.php/programme.

