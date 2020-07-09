IBM iX: designing a customer-centric experience through data

Enabling its clients to shape their own future whilst managing and evolving their current client base, IBM iX is a true expert in digital strategies.

Described as instrumental by State Street in FinTech Magazine’s July issue ( read here on pg.166), IBM iX, amongst other things, helped the company by creating a dynamic set of templates for its marketing managers utilising user-centric design principles that streamline content delivery processes.

“Now, more than ever, companies must meet customers where they are, designing personalised experiences that directly map to consumers’ needs in the moment,” says IBM iX on its website.

Bringing the future to the present

Fundamental to the company’s operating model is to reimagine how an organisation engages with its customers, employees and stakeholders. Implementing a plan based on digital reinvention, talent transformation and agile business structures, IBM iX creates an organic, fluid experience.

“Customers and employees are won and lost by the quality of your experience, not solely by the promises you make. We blend analytics, design and development to create authentic interactions that create meaningful business impact.” Achieving this could include a focus on:

Branding and communications

Strategy, production and design

Omni-channel commerce

Customer relationship management (CRM)

Partnership with IBM iX will introduce a party which truly understands the modern business landscape. Indeed, in its insight article ‘ Strategies to manage digital disruption ’, IBM opines that “technology has become strategy. In this environment, the underlying business question becomes different.

“Executives now ask what technologies are coming and how might they reshape industries. Generic single-issue, problem-solving approaches don’t suffice.”

Making an impactful difference

Far from relying on theoretical or abstract notions of success, IBM iX relies on quantifiable metrics to chart the impact of its strategies and adheres to a three-pronged work ethic: insight, idea and impact.

Combining data generated through analytical software (insight), the company’s team utilises the available information to create imagination solutions (idea) and then scale them for enduring positive outcomes (impact).