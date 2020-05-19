ITFC & IsDB’s digital initiative for Africa's medical staff

In response to the current pandemic, ITFC and IsDB alongside SMMAR, have launched a platform to facilitate learning and knowledge sharing between medical teams.

The establishment of the online platform is a response by the three organisations to strengthen the capacity of its member countries, to withstand the socio-economic impact of COVID-19.

Under the Reverse Linkage Mechanism and the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB), the initiative was launched to facilitate learning and knowledge sharing between medical teams for African member countries of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), and was rolled out via two webinars focusing on pandemic preparedness and response, leveraging international expertise.

The E-Learning and Knowledge Sharing Platform, aligns with the IsDB group’s ‘3Rs COVID-19 Strategic Program: Response, Restore and Restart’, as well as the AATB Response to COVID-19 Crisis Plan.

Aims for the initiative:

To develop the capacity of medical staff in African countries, relating to their COVID-19 response protocols and approaches

Encouraging dialogue and scenario mapping to identify key challenges facing participating countries, outline best practice approaches

Facilitate engagement between decision makers and practitioners, paving the way for increased global collaboration

"To combat the COVID19 Pandemic, the sharing of experience, the transfer of technical expertise as well as the development of human and institutional capacities are as important as the supply of equipment and sanitary products. South-South cooperation is an effective and rapid means to achieve these objectives,” commented Mr. Amadou Thierno Diallo, Acting Director General Global Practices, IsDB.

The co-organisers of the initiative include:

The Moroccan Association of Emergency Medicine (SMMU)

The Moroccan Association of Medical Simulation (SIM)

The Morocco Red Crescent (CRM)

The Society of Anesthesia-Intensive Care of Francophone Africa (SARANF)

Tunisian Society of Anesthesia of Analgesia and Resuscitation (STAAR)

The Algerian Society of Anesthesia, Resuscitation, Intensive Care and Emergencies (SAARSIU)

“COVID-19 has dramatically affected our lives and has forced us to embrace the new norm. We need to consider other parameters that are more focused on preserving the environment and social well-being. While we find the best way to communicate, work and operate amidst this crisis, we need to stay united and strong to get through this phase together. A heartfelt gratitude to all the unsung heroes, our healthcare front liners, for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices, Commented Mr. Nazeem Noordali, COO ITFC commented.

