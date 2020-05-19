Article
Digital Strategy

JD.com agrees to sell €2bn worth of French products over two-year period

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

French retailers have received a boost with the news that JD.com will sell €2bn worth of products over the next two years.

The Chinese e-commerce giant, the biggest of its kind in the Asian country, announced its intentions during the current state visit from French President Emmanuel Macron.

With a customer base of over 250mn, a number of leading French companies are now expected to agree deals with JD.com to take advantage of its vast reach.

See also:


JD.com will also purchase €100mn worth of French products and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with industrial giant Fives Group to purchase €100mn worth of its latest technologies.

Macron met with the company's chairman and chief executive Richard Liu this week as he looks to strengthen business ties with one of the world's largest economies.

The president is eager to forge a stronger relationship between China and the European Union ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the trading bloc in the spring of 2019.

French businessJD.comJD.com FranceJD.com strategy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability