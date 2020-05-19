Nampak teams up with school for sustainable food programme

Follow @SamJermy and @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Plastic milk bottle specialist Nampak Plastics has joined with Ousedale School, Newport Pagnell, to take part in the education programme Fresher for Longer.

The new initiative launching this upcoming academic year will educate secondary school students, their schools and parents to source, store, cook and dispose of food in an energy-efficient and environmentally responsible way.



Associated with the ‘Love Food, Hate Waste’ campaign, its purpose is to help young people understand the environmental and financial benefits of making more sustainable food decisions.



The Fresher for Longer school programme is led by Global Action Plan, a United Nations endorsed environment charity, which has worked with over 3,000 schools across the UK and Europe. From September, Nampak will work closely with Ousedale School to run interactive workshop sessions; wider student led learning activities and offer on-going support regarding their environmental efforts.



Nampak, which is also sponsoring the programme, is best known for introducing Infini to the British market in 2012, an innovative and lightweight range of high density polyethylene (HDPE) milk bottles (pic). It has resulted in the world’s lightest 4-pint 32g bottle, which contains up to 20 percent less material than a standard bottle, and up to 30 percent recycled HDPE.



Commenting on the partnership, Eric Collins, Managing Director of Nampak Plastics, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Fresher for Longer programme and to work closely with Ousedale School. At Nampak, sustainability is a central part of our business ethos and so we’re proud to continue to take an active part in educating the next generation about the environment.”

For more information, visit: http://www.nampak.com/Nampak-News-FullArticle.aspx?type=1&id=468