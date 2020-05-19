AngloGold Ashanti Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Follow @SamJermy and @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, AngloGold Ashanti is pleased to announce the appointment of Albert Garner and Maria Richter as Non-Executive Directors to its Board of Directors, with effect from 1 January 2015.

Sipho Pityana, Chairman of AngloGold Ashanti, said “I’m delighted to welcome two such experienced and well regarded professionals to our Board. The extensive experience and depth of our new colleagues will add further depth to the Board’s financial and strategic capabilities”.

Albert Garner has extensive experience in capital markets, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions having worked with Lazard Frère & Co for 35 years in various leadership positions. He is one of the most senior bankers at Lazard, currently leading their special committee practice and chairing their fairness opinion committee.

He formerly led Lazard’s corporate finance practice. Garner became a general partner in 1989 and is now Vice Chair, US Investment Banking. Over the past 10 years he has advised and acted as lead advisor to in excess of 50 companies and their boards of directors on transformative transactions.

Garner was educated at Princeton University where he graduated with a BSE, magna cum laude, in Aerospace and Mechanical Sciences.

Maria Richter is a lawyer, investment banker and accomplished and experienced FTSE 100 non-executive director who has served on a diverse range of UK and International boards. She served on the board of the National Grid plc, one of the largest electricity and gas companies in the UK, from 2003 to July 2014 where she was the Chairperson of the Finance Committee and member of the Audit and Nominations Committee.

Richter currently sits on the boards of Rexel, France, a global leader in the professional distribution of energy products and services and Bessemer Trust, a US wealth and management company. She is a member of the Audit and Compensation committees of Rexel and the Remuneration Committee of Bessemer Trust. She also serves on the Board of Pro Mujer International, a women’s microfinance network and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Pro Mujer UK.

Richter professional career spanned 1985 to 2002 during which time she served in various positions at the former Dewey Ballantine, Prudential, Salomon Brothers and Morgan Stanley.

Richter has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University and a JurisDoctor Degree from Georgetown University Law Center. She is a dual citizen of the Republic of Panama and the United States.



