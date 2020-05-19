The April issue of the African edition of Business Chief is live!

Digital transformation might be rife across all industries, but in this issue of Africa’s Business Chief we tell a unique technology story as the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa drives to create an ‘e-democracy’.

Through an exclusive interview with its Chief Information Officer Unathi Mtya, we uncover the innovative steps the parliament is taking to improve every aspect of its operation.

“As CIO, I lead the IT division in parliament and this aims to use digital tools to contribute to a digital democracy,” says Mtya. “We use technology to promote a responsible people's parliament and to improve the quality of life of South Africans.”

Also featuring prominently in this month’s magazine is Canon, with Nell Walker chatting to Stefano Zenti, Executive Vice President of Emerging Markets at Canon Europe, about plans to grow its presence in Africa.

Elsewhere inside, ServisBot founder Cathal McGloin explains why businesses shouldn’t be afraid to adopt artificial intelligence, Olivia Minnock looks at the mutual benefits academia partnerships can generate for companies and institutions and Armadillo CRM’s CEO James Ray tells Stuart Hodge how technology can be used to drive customer retention.

Algiers comes under the spotlight in our latest City Focus as Harry Menear casts an eye at its blossoming tourism industry, while our Top 10 ranks the biggest companies on the continent by revenue.

Finally, our exclusive digital reports feature interviews with, on top of the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, Steward Bank, FBC Bank Ltd, Bank of Namibia, Syrah Resources, Metorex, Algold Resources and Pizza Hut Africa – all involving in-depth discussions with top executives and industry experts.

We hope you enjoy this month’s magazine. If you have any feedback, you can find us across social media: @Business_Chief.