Article
Leadership & Strategy

Arabtec Construction gets a new chief executive

By j
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Arabtec Construction, the leading construction company in the UAE, has appointed a new CEO to lead the firm, which is wholly owned by Arabtec Holding. Raja Ghanma has been promoted from his former post as chief operating officer to that of chief execuitive of Arabtec Construction, Arabtec Holding said in a statement. Ghanma started as a Construction Manager at Arabtec Construction L.L.C in the early 1990’s. During his career he has launched successful new divisions, among them the Arabtec Eastern Model, an architectural model division, Arabtec Precast; and Arabtec Slipform and Arabtec Trading.

A $40 billion deal to construct one million low-income housing units in Egypt ran into problems in June 2014 when Arabtec’s former chief executive Hasan Ismaik resigned unexpectedly. Under Mr Ismaik’s leadership, the Abu Dhabi-based construction firm had pursued a new strategy of expansion, establishing a property development company in December 2013 with the aim of entering the affordable housing sector across the region.

With Ghanma’s appointment the company will be in a position to leverage its position as the preferred contractor to the Abu Dhabi Government-owned finance house Aabar Investment, which in 2012 became the majority shareholder, taking a number of seats on the board.

arabtecRaja GhanmaHasan IsmaikAabar Investment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability